From Ilkley Lido to Magna: These are some of the best places to cool off in Yorkshire during the heatwave

Below are some of the best places to take the edge off the hot weather - from caves to water parks.

1. Sheffield Peace Gardens The Goodwin Fountain in the centre of the gardens features 89 individual jets of water.

2. Ilkley Lido Ilkley Lido is one of the countrys few remaining outdoor pools with fantastic views over Ilkley Moor.

3. Bolton Abbey The River Wharfe at Bolton Abbey is a scenic spot for a paddle.

4. Magna Science Adventure Park, Rotherham Magna's Aqua-Tek is full of water fun, sprays, toys, experiment equipment and fountains.

