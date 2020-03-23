Grow a tasty crop indoors

Garden experts have shared tips for growing fruit and vegetables indoors to enjoy a tasty crop all year round.

The team at BillyOh.com have shared their advice for which varieties are easiest to grow and will produce a delicious crop.

Basics like carrots and potatoes plus leafy greens can all be grown in your home, as well as delicious fruits including strawberries and tomatoes.

They do suggest investing in deep containers, good soil and even growing lights if this becomes a serious hobby.

They experts have listed the varieties which will thrive indoors and give you mouth-watering fruit and vegetables.

A spokesperson for BillyOh.com said: “If you don’t have a garden or only a small outside space with very little sunlight, growing fruit and vegetables indoors may be the best option for you.

“Once you have the necessary kit – deep containers and good soil – growing indoors is straight forward.

“The important thing to do is pick the varieties you know will do well inside and find a sunny spot in the house to keep the plants strong and healthy.”

Here are BillyOh.com’s tips for growing fruit and vegetables indoors:

Radishes

Radishes don’t need a lot of light to grow so are perfect for indoor gardening. They do need lots of soil through so make sure you use a deep container.

Herbs

Herbs are great for growing on a windowsill. Simply cut and use in your cooking. In the chilly months, make sure they’re not too close to a window. The cold air will make then wilt. Good herb varieties to try include basil, rosemary, thyme and parsley.

Potatoes

Potatoes will grow indoors but will need lots of space and light as the plants get bigger. Plant in planter pouches by a sunny door or window.

Leafy greens

Spinach, kale and lettuce will all grow well indoors and will produce a crop all year round. Drainage is important for these veg so grow in a pot with drainage holes and a well-draining soil.

Carrots

You won’t get huge carrots by growing indoors although you will be able to enjoy the vegetable all year round. You will need a deep container and either a sunny spot or growing lights.

Tomatoes

These are worth starting indoors but putting on a deck or patio once the plant gets going. Tomato plants do need up to ten hours of sunlight a day for tasty, sweet fruit.

Strawberries

Strawberries can be started off indoors but like tomatoes need lots of sunlight for a delicious crop. Move outside once the plant begins to grow or invest in some growing lights.

Peppers

A sunny spot on a windowsill is perfect for growing peppers. Peppers do need around ten hours of sunlight a day. Invest in a deep container too.

Mushrooms

Invest in a mushroom kit and you’ll be able to grow the fungus indoors.