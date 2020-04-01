Spring has sprung on Stepney Hill Farm in Scarborough.''Isabella Tyson with an early lamb

PICTURE SPECIAL: Enjoy looking at 16 signs of spring

Mother Nature continues its course - coronavirus or not.

Here are a selection of pictures which shows the beauty of the spring months. We hope you enjoy them.

Looking towards Spa Bridge in Scarborough

1. Daffodil display

Valley Road in Scarborough

2. Spring has sprung

Cherry blossom in full bloom on The Stray in Harrogate.''Pictured Paloma Yorath, three, dressed in pink to match the blossom on her pink bike wearing pink sunglasses.

3. Pretty in pink

Reading under the cherry blossom in The Stray, Harrogate

4. Bench mark

