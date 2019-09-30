TAKE a look at the five foods which help boost vitamin D intake

As the nights begin to close in and the levels of sunlight start to drop, experts have revealed five of the best food to help get a vitamin D fix.

Pound pinching professionals at NetVoucherCodes.co.uk have named egg yolks, mushrooms and salmon as some of the best foods full of vitamin D.

Vitamin D is found in sunlight, hence the reason many people try and take supplements and find their intake in different ways during the winter months.

This vitamin helps to regulate the amount of calcium and phosphate in the body, helping to keep bones, teeth and muscles healthy.

A severe lack of vitamin D can cause health problems such as rickets in children which can lead to weak bones. It can also cause a similar condition in adults called osteomalacia.

Rickets is often associated with the early 20th century, however cases in children have been rising over recent years.

A spokesperson for NetVoucherCodes.co.uk said: “It’s quite easy to forget about the vital role vitamin D plays in the body, due to the majority of us receiving enough through sunlight.

“As the nights get longer and sunlight is harder to come by, it is important to be aware of your diet and slight adjustments might need to be made.

“Although rickets and osteomalacia are very extreme types of vitamin D deficiency, they are something to be aware of, and something which can be very easily prevented.”

These are NetVoucherCodes.co.uk ‘s top picks to help get your Vitamin D fix:

1. Egg Yolks

Whilst egg white provides the protein, egg yolks are where the fat, vitamins and minerals are found. Eggs from free-range chickens which are allowed to roam free outside provide more vitamin D due to being allowed to soak in the sunlight.

However, so long as you’re eating eggs, no matter what type of hens they came from, you’ll be enjoying plenty of vitamin D.

2. Mushrooms

These vegetables are the only plant source of vitamin D, and offer a slightly different class of vitamin than animal products do. Similar to eggs, mushrooms which have been grown under natural sunlight are where you’ll receive the best source of the nutrient – it’s all about sunlight!

3. Oily Fish

Oily fish such as salmon, herring and sardines are all great sources of vitamin D. Fresh fish particularly is packed full of the nutrient, however the pickled variety of herring and sardines can also be a good substitute.

4. Red Meat

Pork, beef and lamb are all a great source of Vitamin D and can make a contribution to regular vitamin intakes. To significantly increase the amount of vitamin D you receive through animal products, offal such as liver and kidneys can offer more per kilogram than the regular meat can.

5. Fortified foods

If you’re vegetarian or vegan, sources of vitamin D, aside from supplements, can be difficult to come by. Some manufacturers, particularly those abroad, have started producing products fortified with the nutrient.

Cow’s milk and orange juice are normally fortified with vitamin D when abroad. Some cereals and oatmeal here in the UK have added vitamin D. These are often well advertised when shopping. Although they aren’t the best source of the nutrient, by eating them regularly they can help boost the amount you eat.