Taking time to truly refresh at picturesque Redworth Hall 

Sometimes, all you need is a good night’s sleep to feel absolutely brand new.

That – as anyone with a packed work schedule or hectic family life to contend with knows -is easier said than done.

Sit under the beautiful cherry tree while having lunch at the modern Lounge

A stay at the four star Redworth Hall, located just beyond the grasp of Yorkshire, in picturesque County Durham is a good solution.

We woke feeling completely revived the morning after a night’s stay at this Cairn Hotel Group hotel, which has venues across the country, and raring to have a go at the incredibly high tech gym, more of which later.

It was probably due to a number of factors, with number one being the perfect location.

An hour or so from Leeds, the 17th century hall is hidden away in its own gorgeous 26 acre grounds, with no sound or sight of the outside world once you are ensconced in its country style, Lord-of-the-Manor interior packed with period features. We loved the grand rooms and high ceilings from its Manor House past (although prepare to get a little lost, as you wander around, the corridors feel like a bit of a labyrinth.)

Redworth Hall is set in beautiful grounds

The number two factor was the 1744 bar and restaurant. And not in the way you think...

Our sore shoulders and stressed brains were shrugged off after a cool glass of decent prosecco, fresh seafood pasta and truly the world’s biggest portion of sticky toffee pudding ever on the Friday night. It’s not an exaggeration to say it was almost the size of my sister’s face.

The hat trick factor that topped it all off was the twin room. A gigantic bed, deep, deep bath and blackout curtains combined to provide an epic night’s rest.

For those who think a hotel gym is an afterthought, with a few ageing machines gathering dust in a back room, think again.

Redworth’s gym – part of its The Retreat leisure and spa facilities - is a purpose built exercise studio that wouldn’t look out of place in any big city.

Virtual classes mean you can try from a dazzling 2,500 workouts in a side studio, and the range of equipment is fantastic.

Unsurprisingly, it was much busier than a normal hotel gym, and I was able to keep up with my usual Saturday routine, albeit with more sophisticated kit to hand than is on offer at my Sheffield favourite.

My sister had opted for a swim in the 14-metre swimming pool instead, and we both tried out the adjacent sauna, very bubbly jacuzzi and steam room before a light breakfast in the very busy restaurant. There are definitely worse ways to start the day.

The wet side of the spa is simple enough, but when it came to our beauty treatments, it was a different matter.

Millions have been spent on transforming the leisure centre into a new Decleor spa with six luxurious treatment rooms.

Waiting for our massages happened in a special relaxation room featuring Gharieni thermal loungers, with a dark, chilled atmosphere and different heating options at your fingertips. It was bliss to sit back in a robe and breathe.

Once in the treatment room, sweet smelling oils were used to set the mood before the therapist started a deep, intense massage, tailored to lift the heavy knots up and out of a tense shoulder, before smoothing down the whole body, section by section.

The 40-minutes were over far too soon, and I’d go back for more of the same, as well as to try out the new L’Oreal hair and nail salon.

The spa is set around a centrepoint called The Lounge, a modern restaurant ideal for anyone enjoying a treat weekend, all marble floors and stylish setting.

We finished off our break here by sitting under the inside, illuminated cherry tree for the ideal Instagram showing off post.

More prosecco – we were on holiday, after all – with delicious salads and a creamy cheesecake to share left the best possible aftertaste of a little break from the norm.

Redworth Hall Hotel, Surtees Road, Newton Aycliffe, DL5 6NL

Call 01388 770 600

Visit the website here: http://www.thecairncollection.co.uk/hotels/the-redworth-hall/

B&B from £79 per room per night; DBB from £109 per room per night (based on two sharing and spring 2019 rates)

For more on The Retreat click here: http://www.retreatatredworth.com

The Newcastle based Cairn Hotel Group owns and operates over 33 hotels & 28 bars across the UK, from Aberdeen to Brighton, including Redworth Hall