TECH TALK: Thonet & Vander Kugel Bluetooth Studio Monitors

If your experience of Bluetooth speakers, like mine until now, has been of small, tinny bits of kit that are fun but little else, then time to think again.

These speakers from the German multinational audio brand, Thonet & Vander, are monstrous - in a truly brilliant way. They are so good they could even replace the hi-fi system of any audiophile.

Thonet & Vander Kugel Bluetooth Studio Monitors

Standing proud at 22.52 × 12.24 × 16.61 in and weighing in at 27 kilos, I've never heard music like it being produced wirelessly.

I've thrown everything at it - streaming from Amazon Music on my phone, connected to a stereo system, connected wirelessly to a Bluetooth-enabled vinyl turntable and connected by optical cable to my television and in each case the result has been the same...perfection.

Also, listening to BBC Radio 4 is quite something, it really feels you're in the studio with the presenters!

The German-engineered active near-field studio monitors deliver a crystal-clear sound even at max volume. Crucially, they work just as well at lower volumes (for the neighbours!).

The Kugel instantly transforms the home into a semi-professional studio with 700 watts of peak power, subwoofer, and advanced bass technology. Together with a built-in dual amp, each speaker has a 6.5-inch woofer made entirely of lightweight aramid fibre and a tweeter made of silk to deliver a highly responsive supreme sound. In addition, the upper suspension ring is made of highly elastic rubber, allowing larger displacement sensitivity and resistance to the beats of sound.

The enhanced rage bass technology extends low frequencies to deliver an extremely deep and powerful sound.

Combining modern minimal style design with a powerful high quality sound, the speakers are enclosed inside a HDAA (High Density Acoustic Absorber) wooden finish, a natural polymer of high density that generates a rigid and dense material. These properties prevent vibration and leakage of sound, enabling a more accurate, efficient and sustainable performance. Additionally, the Kugel comes with two Thonet & Vander mesh covers and an easy-to-use IR remote control.

With ergonomic controls made of state-of-the-art materials, the bass, treble, and volume can be controlled and regulated in a precise and detailed way for each speaker allowing users to get the perfect sound for music, videos or music.

The Kugel uses Bluetooth 4.0 Aptx technology and also includes RCA 3.5mm Stereo and S/PDIF optical inputs. It is also compatible with Amazon Alexa.

The Thonet and Vander Kugel speaker system stands out for its prominent, large and wide performance audio and, together with its innovative technology, provides a superb sound quality, optimised to play in perfect balance, redefining the listening experience to a new level of perfection.

The Thonet & Vander Kugel Bluetooth Studio Monitors are available for RRP£329.99 on Amazon UK

SPECIFICATIONS

WEIGHT 27.85 lbs

ADAPTOR MV

DIMENSIONS 22.52 × 12.24 × 16.61 in

TWEETER SIZE 1"

RMS WATTS 140

TWEETER MATERIAL Silk

WATTS DETAIL 70 + 70

TWEETER IMPEDANCE / POWER 6 Ohms 30W

CROSSOVER Digital

SUBWOOFER SIZE 6.5"

FREQUENCY RESPONSE 45Hz – 20 kHz

SUBWOOFER MATERIAL Glass – Aramid Fiber

DISTORTION 0.05% – 1W

ACOUSTIC BOX MATERIAL HDAAª Wooden box

S/N 70dB, +4dBu

ACOUSTIC BOX DIMENSIONS 14 x 8.7 x 9.4 in

SEPARATION > 80 dB

COLOUR Black

BLUETOOTH 4.0 Aptx

PEAK POWER 700 Watts

TRANSMISSION DISTANCE Extended 65ft – 100ft

WHAT’S IN THE BOX?

Kugel - 2.0 speaker set

Mains Lead

Speaker connection cable

Audio Cables (Audio jack RCA to stereo RCA)

User Guide

Remote Control with batteries