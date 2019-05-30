The Wright side of life: A non-stop long bank holiday weekend

Karen Wright writes:It seems like no time at all since I was writing up last weeks article and here we are again, another week’s shenanigans to put into words. Well I am starting from now and working backwards, it is a good exercise for my old grey matter to see if I can even remember what I was up to this time last week. My Uncle Graham was asking me if I kept a diary as an aide memoire, I don’t, just a bit of scribble in my calendar usually is enough to get my fingers clicking on the keyboard.

Looking out of the window I can see grey clouds and rain spots on the window pane, it is Bank Holiday Monday of course, such a shame if anyone was planning some outdoor fun times. I was thinking of writing up my favourite BBQ side salad in honour of the holiday, but I am going to save that for next week when I believe the sun is going to be toasting our toes and we can get outside again.

Karen at the Forget Me Not Children's Hospice in Huddersfield

I have been very busy over the weekend over at Harewood House. I was booked to do Saturday and Sunday at the Great British Food Festival. I really enjoyed myself, I was working with GBBO greats Howard Middleton and Yorkshire Lass Sandy Docherty on the food demo stage. For me treading in their footsteps is exciting and an opportunity to learn from them both as I am a newbie and just finding my way around this whole new world.

On Friday it was my step Dad Bob’s 92nd birthday and Mum booked a table for lunch at the Shepherds Arms in Horbury. We had heard that the Chef was good, and his kitchen was called the Nostalgic Kitchen. There were seven of us for lunch and we all had a fantastic meal. Uncle Graham, Uncle David and my John stayed safe with fish and chips, but all said it was excellent, and the fish was so plump and moist. Bob and Janet chose Rabbit with Yorkshire pudding, Mam went for Lamb Navarin and I had Chicken in Stilton sauce. There some great dishes to choose from and all sounded amazing. On the strength of that meal we booked in again near Christmas for twenty-five of us. The chef Michael Oldroyd came out to see how the meal was. Top marks, I recommend it.

On Monday I was invited to visit the Forget Me Not children’s hospice in Huddersfield to help judge some baking that the staff had brought in and to have a tour around the hospice. The building itself is only a few years old so everything is modern, bright and cheerful. Most of the care that takes place is holistic and there were so many fascinating aspects to this. A hydrotherapy pool for the whole family to use, a sensory room with lights and sounds and vibrations so that every child could enjoy some sensations even if some of their senses were impaired. The gardens are smashing with play equipment and picnic benches and even a glamping pod. All the staff wear their own casual clothes, so I had no idea if I was chatting to a doctor, nurse, chef, domestic or office worker so it feels nothing like a hospital. On June the 30th at Trinity Walk in Wakefield there is a whole day fun day to raise money for the hospice so that is firmly in my diary and I am looking forward to being part of it.

So that’s my round up, now looking into this coming week and my diary is empty, feet up then! No, I always have something I am working on and it is fab to get a day or two to get a bit of planning done. At the end of the week I am away down to Brighton for the weekend as it is my daughter Kit’s birthday, so I am really looking forward to that, especially with the sunny forecast.

Have a great week and catch up next time with a recipe or two!

http://www.karenwrightbakes.co.uk