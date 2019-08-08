These 10 at-home cleaning mistakes could lead to food poisoning or infections

Bark.com surveyed 3,256 Brits on their cleaning methods, finding that the majority of British homeowners are making numerous cleaning mistakes, with some that could lead to food poisoning and dust mite infestations.
Cleaning your house may be a nuisance - but if you’re not cleaning particular items on a regular basis, or making mistakes when you do, they could potentially be making you ill.
