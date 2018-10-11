Army bomb disposal team called to Gildersome

AN Army bomb disposal team has been called to a street in Gildersome after police found a suspicious device.

The device, found in a property in Street Lane, is believed to be a home-made smoke bomb.

It was found as police searched the property shortly after 8pm yesterday.

The search came after officers stopped a car and recovered a large quantity of cannabis, cash and mobile phones.

Police remain in Street Lane today, pending a specialist search of the property.

Three men, aged 24, 27 and 31, from Leeds, were arrested on suspicion of cannabis supply offences and remain in police custody.