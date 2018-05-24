Bank holiday scorcher predicted for Yorkshire

Get your shades, shorts, vests and barbecues at the ready.

Scorching bank holiday predicted for Yorkshire

Yorkshire is set to enjoy the second scorching bank holiday weekend of the month over the coming days, with high of 21C predicted by the experts.

Long sunny spells, high temperatures and the mild evenings should make perfect conditions to really enjoy some outdoor activities over the extended weekend.

But you might want to wait until after Friday to get some sun lotion slapped on though.

The Met Office have predicted heavy rain for the majority of the day and the chance of thundery showers at points, so don't put your winter coats away just yet.

The temperature really starts to ramp up from Saturday, with highs of 19C expected. There is the slight chance of the odd light shower though, so be prepared for those.

Moving on to Sunday, which is set to be the best day of the lot, with a high of 21C predicted and long sunny spells for the majority of the day followed by a very mild evening.

Bank holiday Monday is forecast to be just as warm again ,although it could be a little more overcast through the day.

What the Met Office say:

Friday

A band of heavy showery rain, perhaps with thunder locally, is likely to affect the region for most of the day, becoming weaker and more fragmented during the afternoon. Maximum temperature 16 °C.

Outlook for Saturday to Monday:

A few showers likely on Saturday, but essentially becoming drier and brighter through the weekend with plenty of sunshine. Becoming warmer too, but easterly winds will keep coastal areas cool.