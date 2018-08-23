Bank holiday weekend weather: What to expect in Leeds as heavy rain and cooler temperatures set to hit

This weekend will be the last bank holiday of the year, but will it take the usual course of bleak and dreary weather, or will August end with sunshine and blue skies?

Unfortunately, temperatures across the country will take a dip as a cold front brings fresher air in from the Atlantic.

Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Martin Young, said, “The cooler conditions will continue through the weekend and for some it’ll certainly feel quite different to what we’ve been used to this summer.

“The mornings especially will be quite chilly with temperatures locally in single figures and some of us in rural areas may even have a touch of frost overnight.”

Here’s the weather forecast over the bank holiday weekend.

Friday, August 24

Highs of: 15C

Lows of: 9C

Friday is set to be windy and cool with frequent heavy showers, with the potential for hail and thunder.

Showers will then become more widespread and heavier throughout the afternoon.

The maximum temperature will be around 15C and rain will begin to ease off towards late evening. It will then become drier overnight.

Saturday, August 25

Highs of: 17C

Lows of: 10C

Saturday will then be slighter warmer and brighter, with sunny intervals forecast throughout the day.

The peak temperature of 17C will be reached at around 13:00, with the temperature then beginning to slowly dip at 22:00.

Sunday, August 26

Highs of: 15C

Lows of: 12C

Sunday will then see rain return to Leeds, with showers forecast throughout the afternoon, accompanied by periods of cloud.

The maximum temperature will be around 15C, with it then beginning to slowly dip after 22:00.