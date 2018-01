Police have appealed for information after three Bulldogs have been stolen from the Birstall area.

West Yorkshire Police today said that an investigation is under way after a burglary at around 11.20pm last night.

The offence took place in Birstall.

Officers did not disclose the address the dogs were taken from, but did release pictures of them.

Anyone with information about the offence is asked to contact the Batley and Spen Neighbourhood Policing Team on 101.