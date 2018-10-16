Burglary suspect 'started fire' after he got trapped in Leeds house

A burglary suspect set a house on fire after he became trapped inside, police have said.

Officers found the 47-year-old at a house in Morley, near Leeds, after they were called to reports of a break-in just after 7.30am today (Monday).

The Leeds man was treated for smoke inhalation - then arrested on suspicion of burglary and arson, said West Yorkshire Police.

A police cordon is in place at the house on Asquith Avenue as forensic examinations are carried out.

A police spokesman said: "The male suspect had become trapped in the house and had started a fire.

"Emergency services attended the scene. The three occupants of the house – two women and a man – were safely out of the property.

"The suspect, a 47-year-old man, from Leeds, was brought out of house by officers and was treated by ambulance staff for smoke inhalation before being taken to hospital as a precaution. He was arrested on suspicion of burglary and arson.

"A number of officers who entered the building were checked over by ambulance staff for the effects of inhaling smoke."