Black Friday becomes Slack Friday as Yorkshire folk plan time off to bag bargains

Bargain-loving Brits in Yorkshire say they will spend an average of £305 on Black Friday, with a quarter planning a day off.

And those who do turn up for work will spend 17 minutes of company time hunting for deals.

Black Friday

A quarter (23%) of those who plan to shop on Black Friday say they will take some time off work, with half of those (50%) going for a long weekend and nine per cent booking a day off.

Employees plan to spend an average of 17 minutes of work time browsing for deals – and 17% spending up to an HOUR.

With just one week to go before the big day, the average Black Friday shopper in Yorkshire expects to spend £151 before the day itself and will spend £305 in total – compared to £298 last year.

Peak time for Black Friday shopping will be 10.20am, according to a survey for Digital Commerce Platform Kooomo (www.kooomo.com).

Nearly half (44%) of shoppers say they have spent more than expected on previous Black Fridays and just a third (34%) stick to their budget.

Just a quarter (27%) of shoppers make a shopping list before going online bargain hunting, 38% have a vague idea of what they want – and 34% buy whatever they see at the time.

A fifth (20%) of people in Yorkshire will shop on the High Street on Black Friday, with 49% opting to shop via laptop, 43% via desktop and 22% on their phone.

Tech is the most popular (49%) item to buy on Black Friday, followed by clothes (26%), homeware (22%) and cosmetics (23%).

Ciaran Bollard, CEO of Kooomo Digital Commerce Platform said, “It’s clear that there is an ever-growing appetite for Black Friday deals amongst shoppers. The statistics demonstrate that consumer behaviour has dramatically shifted from offline to online, hence the mammoth spikes in web traffic over the course of a couple of hours - customers want to get in, pick up exactly what they want, and get out. So, retailers need to keep up with the demand – from ensuring that their online stores can handle a surge in traffic, to making sure all websites are optimised for mobile, and everything in between. Ultimately, you get out of Black Friday what you put into it, so whether you’re a consumer or a retailer, planning is absolutely key.”