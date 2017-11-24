Christmas Coca Cola truck visits Leeds’ White Rose Shopping Centre

Families haved turned out in their droves as the Coca-Cola truck makes a stop in Leeds today.

The famous red and white truck arrived at the White Rose Shopping Centre in Morley at 10am with plenty of ice-cold samples for parents and children to enjoy.

After queueing up, visitors were also able to make the most of three different photo opportunities with a selfie bridge, a sign-posted podium and a festive frame set up near the truck.

The entertainment is continuning until 7pm, with an enchanting projection light show now that darkness has fallen.

In the event of a large turnout, the queue may close up to an hour early in order to give everyone the chance to reach the truck itself.

The truck also made stops in Pudsey and Bradford earlier this week.