16-year-old girl stabbed by teenage boy in Leeds

A 16-year-old girl has been stabbed by a teenage boy in Leeds.

It happened at 1.40pm on Thursday, September 9 on Moorland Road in Drighlington.

The teenager received a wound to her leg.

She was taken to hospital for treatment.

The injury was not considered life-threatening.

Police attended the scene after being contacted by the ambulance service.

A scene was put in place to undergo forensic examination and removed shortly after 9pm.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent.

He was later released on conditional bail pending further enquiries.

