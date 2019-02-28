17-year-old motorcyclist died in Leeds crash: Inquest opens

A TEENAGE motorcyclist was fatally injured a collision in Morley, an inquest opening heard.

Mason Foster, 17, was riding an Aprilia 125 motorcycle that was involved in a collision with a black Audi Q7 and a grey Ford Kuga, outside the Shell petrol station in Bruntcliffe Road at 9am on Monday February 11.

Mason, of Harrop Grove, Morley, was certified dead at the scene of the collision just after 9am that morning, an inquest opening at Wakefield Coroner's Court was told.

Area coroner Jonathan Leach said consultant pathologist Dr Lisa Barker gave her preliminary view of the cause of death as head injuries.

Mr Leach adjourned the inquest to a date to be fixed.