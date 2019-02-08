£25,000 reward after masked raiders armed with sledgehammers strike at Leeds bank

A £25,000 reward for information has been offered as police hunt two men who staged a terrifying armed raid at a bank in Leeds.

The men, who were both wearing balcalavas and carrying sledgehammers, smashed their way into a branch of the Halifax on Windsor Court in Morley on Thursday evening.

On Friday the bank remained closed, with part of its front entrance boarded up after being damaged in the raid.

A sign in the window, meanwhile, said: “A reward of up to £25,000 may be paid to any member of the public who provides information in relation to a serious crime against the Lloyds Banking Group [which includes the Halifax].”

The bank had closed for the evening when the raiders struck, although a number of staff were still at work inside.

They locked themselves in a secure area of the premises until the robbers fled empty-handed.

A witness today told the YEP how the drama unfolded in the busy shopping precinct.

The woman, who works at another business on Windsor Court and asked not to be named, said: “We didn’t see anything at first but we realised something was happening as there was loads of noise all of a sudden.

“I looked out and saw these men having a go at the door of the bank.

“We just locked our own doors and I think everyone else along here did the same.

“When I looked out again, they had gone – it was all over in a few minutes, but that doesn’t make it any less shocking.”

Police today revealed that the raiders left the scene in a silver-coloured car.

Det Insp James Entwistle, of Leeds District CID, said: “This was obviously a frightening experience for the members of staff involved but thankfully they were able to get themselves to safety and nothing was stolen.

“We are carrying out extensive enquiries to identify the suspects and would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area in the time leading up to it.

“The area was busy at the time and we are keen to hear from anyone who saw the offenders at any point or the silver car they left the scene in.”

Confirming details of the reward this evening, a spokesman for the Halifax said it had been made available as part of a banking industry scheme.