Baseball bat wielding robbers target cash-in-transit van in Leeds

Baseball bat wielding robbers have targeted a cash-in-transit van outside a bank in Leeds.

Police were called to a report of a robbery on Queen Street in Morley at 6.10pm today (Wednesday 2).

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman confirmed that a transit vehicle which was delivering or collecting money to the Santander bank was targeted.

The spokesman said that two men dressed in black and armed with what is believed to be a baseball bat made off with one of the cash boxes.

It is unknown at this time if or how much money was taken.

A police scene is still in place this evening.

There are no reports of any injuries.

There are no arrests at this stage.

Enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police on 101.

