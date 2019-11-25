Dangerous Leeds sex offender harassed his daughter on Facebook after release from jail

A dangerous sex offender who harassed his daughter on Facebook after being released from prison has been returned to jail.

Kevin Payne set up fake online accounts to contact the victim after being released from custody on licence.

Leeds Crown Court heard Payne had been serving a sentence for exposure and engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child.

Payne has a number of previous serious sexual convictions including voyeurism in 2012, when he set up a spycam to film a 19-year-old woman in the bath.

Andrew Horton said Payne made contact with his victim on Facebook under the name 'Kevin Cheesebrough' and wished her Merry Christmas.

Mr Horton said Payne's daughter did not wish to have any contact with her father due to him being a sex offender.

The 64-year-old continued despite his daughter contacting the defendant and asking him to stop.

She sent him a message which read: "You are no father of mine."

Payne also sent the woman pictures from when she was a child.

Police were contacted in October this year and officers found electrical devices at his home in Morley which put him breach of his sexual harm prevention order.

Three mobile phones, three sim cards, two memory cards, an Xbox and a laptop were found in the property.

Mr Horton said Payne had only declared to one mobile phone to police when he was released from custody.

The prosecutor read a victim statement to the court on behalf of Payne's daughter in which she described being scared in case Payne turned up at her home.

She said the offending had left her stressed and suffering from anxiety.

Payne, of Zoar Street, Morley, pleaded guilty to harassment, breach of a sexual harm prevention order and failing to comply with notification requirements.

His sexual offending dates back to 1985.

Payne also has convictions for indecently assaulting children and possessing indecent images of children.

He was given a five-year sentence in 2012 by a judge who describing him as dangerous after hearing how he tried to get a child into his car.

The defendant also has a conviction for going on holiday to Thailand without notifying authorities.

Julian White, mitigating, said Payne's latest offences were not sexually motivated.

He said: "This was an attempt by a father to regain contact with a long lost daughter.

"There was nothing sinister, nothing threatening. It was an emotional attempt."

Payne was given a 27-month sentence.

Judge Geoffrey Marson, QC, said: "You have been subject to a sexual offences prevention order for a number of years now and you were well aware of the obligations.

"Those requirements are there to protect people from sexual offending and this is not your first breach."