Drug dealer caught with bagful of cannabis on Morley petrol station forecourt

A drug dealer was caught with more than £1,000 worth of cannabis when he was stopped by police at a petrol station in Leeds.

Callum Shore was stopped by police on the forecourt of the garage in Morley on October 10 last year.

Leeds Crown Court

Leeds Crown court heard officers searched Shore's VW Golf and recovered a rucksack which contained a large amount of the class B drug.

Louise Pryke, prosecuting, said the drugs were packaged into individual dealer bags.

Shore was searched and found in possession of £450 in cash in a bag tied around his waist.

The court heard two passengers were in Shore's car but he admitted responsibility for the drugs.

The total value of the cannabis was £1,220.

Shore was questioned by police and initially claimed that the cannabis was for personal use.

Shore, 28, of Asquith Drive, Morley, pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis with intent to supply.

He has previous convictions for theft and possession of cocaine.

Probation officer Jackie Brook told the court Shore worked as a joiner and did contract work for Leeds City Council.

Ms Brook said Shore had a daughter and also helped to care for his mother.

Shore was given an eight-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months.

He was also ordered to do 160 hours of unpaid work and take part in a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement.