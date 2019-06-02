Drugs gang locked up over major multi million pound drug supply conspiracy in Leeds and Wakefield

Eight members of a gang who were involved in a large scale class A drug supply conspiracy in Leeds and Wakefield have been jailed for a total of 57 years

The group was brought to justice after undercover West Yorkshire Police officers carried out covert surveillance for over three months.

Gary Maragh continued to deal drugs after being arrested and bailed by police. He was locked up for 11 years

A jury heard how the defendants were observed being involved in the "sophisticated" wholesale supply of heroin and cocaine on 19 occasions.

Leeds Crown Court was told the illegal transactions involved a minimum of three-quarters of a kilo of class A drugs at a time.

Drugs were seized from cars, a taxi and from at the homes of some of the defendants.

On one occasion 3kgs of drugs was found at a house belonging to Jamie Robertshaw, on Springwood Close, Thorpe, Leeds.

Jamie Robertshaw was jailed for 11 years. He stashed drugs at his home in Leeds and was found with an encrypted mobile phone

During the police operation officers seized a hydraulic press used to package drugs along with encrypted mobile phones.

Leeds Crown Court heard those sentenced are thought to have been trading the drugs on behalf of others higher up the supply chain.

The man believed to be in charge of the operation - Roheet Ahmed - is though to have fled the UK and is still wanted by police.

Sentencing the gang Judge Simon Batiste said: "Drugs are a scourge across our country."

Kashif Khan transported drugs between Wakefield and Leeds. Jailed for eight and a half years.

A total of 5kgs of heroin, cocaine and crack cocaine - worth £401,000 was seized during the police operation between June and October, 2017.

But the judge said the quantities handled by the gang was likely to have been much higher.

The gang members were sentenced after a trial lasting five and a half weeks.

Those handed lengthy sentences included Shaun Reynolds.

Taxi driver Tanvir Khalid had half a kilo of heroin in his cab. Jailed for five years, three months

He was given a 12-year term after the court heard he played in leading role in the organisation, putting Ahmed's orders into place.

Gary Maragh was handed an 11 year sentence after he was seen by police supplying drugs on three occasions.

More drugs were seized from his home in Knottingley after he was arrested and released on bail.

Jamie Robertshaw was jailed for 11 years after police found 3kgs of drugs at his home.

He was also in possession of an encrypted mobile phone which had a foreign sim card.

The judge said: "The proper inference is that you were in touch with Roheet Ahmed."

Jamie Reynolds has jailed for six and a half years.

Kashia Khan was jailed for eight and a half years for his role in transporting drugs from Wakefield to Leeds.

Taxi driver Tanvir Khalid was arrested after police stopped his cab and seized half a kilo of drugs from the vehicle as he returned to Wakefield from Bradford.

On another occasion officers followed Khalid's taxi as he drove two men to an address in Wakefield. The two men then got out carrying a large drug press.

Shelley Howley was jailed for three years, nine months after drugs were found stored at her home in Dewsbury.

After the case, Detective Chief Inspector Mark Walker, senior investigating officer for the operation, said: “This was a joint proactive investigation by Force Precision Serious and Organised crime team and the Wakefield District Crime Team, which came as a result of information from members of the public in Wakefield.

“Residents provided strong community intelligence and refused to turn a blind eye and accept negative role models within their community.

“As a result of their help, specialist services have ensured that a systematic investigation has brought the main offenders to justice.

“Drugs, as the Judge highlighted, are the source of anti-social behaviour, violent offences, serious acquisitive crime, and a blight on the communities of this country.

“This community of Wakefield decided to respond and do something about it and we thank them for their support as our biggest partner in the fight against drugs and organised crime which costs the economy over 60 billion pounds a year.

“There is no place for this in the community we serve and West Yorkshire Police are committed to working with residents to make the places we live safer and better for all of us.”

Those jailed were:

Shaun Reynolds, 35, of Calder Gate, Stanley, Wakefield. Found guilty of two offences of conspiracy to supply controlled drugs. Jailed for 12 years

Gary Maragh, 54, of Broomhill Knottingley. Pleaded guilty to two offences of conspiracy to supply controlled drugs. Jailed for 11 years.

Jamie Robertshaw, 25, of Springwood Close, Thorpe, Wakefield, Found guilty of two offences of conspiracy to supply controlled drugs. Jailed for 11 years

Kashif Khan, 20, of Tempest Road, Beeston, Leeds. Found guilty of two offences of conspiracy to supply controlled drugs. Jailed for eight years, six months.

Tanvir Khalid, 36, of Newland Court, Wakefield. Pleaded guilty to one offence of conspiracy to supply controlled drugs. He was jailed for five years, three months

Shelley Howley, 41, of Cemetery Road, Dewsbury. Found guilty of two offences of conspiracy to supply controlled drugs. Jailed for three years, nine months.

Jamie Reynolds, 26, of Crofters Court, Havercroft, Wakefield. Found guilty of two offences of conspiracy to supply controlled drugs. Jailed for three years, six months

Ian Smith, 47, of Green Acres, Eggborough, Selby, Found guilty of being concerned in supplying a class A drug to another. Jailed for two years, nine months.

Two others are to be sentenced at a later date.

They are:

Shaun Bastow, 33, of Ashton Road, Castleford. Pleaded guilty to two offences of conspiracy to supply controlled drugs.

Stacey Maragh, 22, of Broomhill Square, Knottingley. Pleaded guilty to two offences of possession of class A drugs with intent to supply.

Shelley Howley stored drugs at her home in Dewsbury. Jailed for three years, nine months