Drunk caught on camera punching man unconscious during New Year celebrations at Morley nightclub

A man was caught on camera as he punched a rival unconscious during New Year's Eve celebrations at a Leeds nightclub.

CCTV cameras at JD's nightclub in Morley captured the moment Lee Clark knocked the man out cold during the attack in the early hours of January 1, 2018.

Leeds Crown Court was shown the incident as Clark was handed a suspended sentence and ordered to pay the victim £1,750 in compensation.

Louise Pryke, prosecuting, said Clark walked up to the man and struck him twice to the face as he was near the bar talking to staff.

The victim fell to the floor and struck his head on a metal rail.

Miss Pryke said he was knocked unconscious and knew little about the incident until he awoke in hospital.

He also suffered a cut to his face.

Clark, of West Street, Drighlington, was arrested after being identified as the attacker but refused to comment during interview.

He pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Anastasis Tassou, mitigating, said Clark pleaded guilty to the offence at an early stage and had not been in trouble in more than 18 months since.

Mr Tassou said Clark threw the punches when he "snapped" after words were exchanged between the two men.

He added: "This was not an unprovoked attack."

The barrister said Clark ran his own business and had people working for him who would suffer financially if he was jailed.

Clark was made the subject of a 20-month community order and told to do 180 hours of unpaid work in addition to the compensation order.

Judge Neil Clark told the defendant: "There is no real logical explanation for this.

"Drink was probably the reason why you behaved like this."