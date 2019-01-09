Leeds police want to return this war medal to its rightful owner

Police in Leeds have turned to the public for their help as they try to find the rightful owner of a war medal.

The engraved medal was recovered by officers from the Leeds South Policing Team but they have been unable to identify its owner.

Officers hope a public appeal will lead to the owner getting in touch and being reunited with the medal.

The owner is asked to call the Leeds South Policing Team 101, quote 'P03254175' and provide details of the wording used in the engraving.

