Man arrested after police chase through the White Rose Centre

A man has been arrested after a police chase through the White Rose Centre in Leeds.

The Neighbourhood Policing Team from Morley were called to the shopping centre to reports that a man was acting suspiciously.

He was found in a store where he was giving false details to try and buy a mobile phone.

Officers then chased him through the shopping centre.

After a short chase, he was caught.

He was then arrested for fraud offences.

Enquires are ongoing.

The West Yorkshire Police Leeds South team shared the statement on Facebook on Wednesday, June 19.

It said: " Arrest of Note - White Rose Centre.

"Morley NPT PCSO's were alerted to a male acting suspiciously in a store where he was providing incorrect details in order to obtain a purchase of a mobile phone.

"After a short footchase through the centre, the male was detained by PCSO's and then arrested for fraud offences.

Enquiries are ongoing."

