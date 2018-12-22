Man arrested on suspicion of arson after fire at house on Fountain Street in Morley

POLICE have arrested a man on suspicion of arson after a fire that caused serious damage to a house in Morley this morning.

Fire crews were called to the house on Fountain Street at 8.30am today (Sat Dec 22).

Police said a man has been arrested on suspicion of arson

The 27-year-old is in currently in custody.

A police crime scene is currently in place while forensic examination is carried out

A spokeswoman for West Yorkshire Fire Service said the house was 100 per cent involved in fire.

The spokeswoman said no-one was in the property and there were no reports of any injuries.

A total of 15 firefighters from stations at Morley and Dewsbury attended the incident.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman, said: "Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13180640431.

"Or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."