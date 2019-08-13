Morley police catch three youths with knives after young person threatened

Police caught three youths in possession of knives after receiving a call that another youth had been threatened.

On Friday, August 9, officers received a call that the child was threatened with a knife on Adwalton Moor, near to the library.

Morley officers passed the scene and saw young people matching the suspect description.

All three were found with knives in their possession.

They have been charged and will appear in court.

