Did you know that these 36 everyday phrases were created by Shakespeare?

April 23 marks the anniversary of William Shakespeare’s death (and potentially his birth, although the exact date of this remains unknown). With this comes the remembrance and celebration of his life and the distinguished works for which he is known by to this very day.

The works of Shakespeare are still read, studied and enjoyed by many people around the globe, with many phrases and words created by this literary genius still being used by people everyday, without it being realised. So, did you know that these everyday phrases were coined by Shakespeare himself hundreds of years ago?

“As good luck would have it” (The Merry Wives of Windsor)

“Bated breath” — (The Merchant of Venice)

“Neither a borrower nor a lender be” — (Hamlet)

“Brave new world” — (The Tempest)

“Break the ice” — (The Taming of the Shrew)

“Refuse to budge an inch” — (Measure for Measure / The Taming of the Shrew)

“Dead as a doornail” — (Henry VI Part II)

“A dish fit for the gods” — (Julius Caesar)

“Devil incarnate” — (Titus Andronicus / Henry V)

“Eaten me out of house and home” — (Henry IV Part II)

“Faint hearted” — (Henry VI Part I)

“Fair play” (The Tempest)

“Forever and a day” — (As You Like It)

“For goodness’ sake” — (Henry VIII)

“Foregone conclusion” — (Othello)

“Full circle” — (King Lear)

“Give the devil his due” — (Henry IV Part I)

“Good riddance” — (Troilus and Cressida)

“Jealousy is the green-eyed monster” — (Othello)

“Heart of gold” — (Henry V)

“In my heart of hearts” — (Hamlet)

“In my mind’s eye” — (Hamlet)

“Kill with kindness” — (The Taming of the Shrew)

“Knock knock! Who’s there?” — (Macbeth)

“Laughing stock” — (The Merry Wives of Windsor)

“Lie low” (Much Ado About Nothing)

“Love is blind” — (The Merchant of Venice)

“Off with his head” (Richard III)

“One fell swoop” — (Macbeth)

“Play fast and loose” — (King John)

"Seen better days" (As You Like It)

“Set my teeth on edge” — (Henry IV Part I)

“Wear my heart upon my sleeve” — (Othello)

“Wild-goose chase” — (Romeo and Juliet)

“You can have too much of a good thing”- ( As You Like It)

“You’ve got to be cruel to be kind” (Hamlet)