How to apply for secondary school places in Leeds for September 2019

The new school year has only just got underway, but for those due to start secondary school in September 2019, the deadline for applications is fast approaching.

If your child is due to start Year 7 next year, parents or carers will need to submit an application to secure a place at the school of their choice.

Secondary school applications need to be made by 31 October 2018

How to apply

Secondary school applications for next year must be completed before 31 October 2018 and can be submitted using the Leeds online admissions system.

To apply for a place for September 2019, your child must meet have been born between 1 September 2007 and 31 August 2008.

If you are not a resident of Leeds (you pay council tax to a different local authority), you will need to apply through your own local authority, even if you wish to apply for a place at a Leeds school.

Choosing a preference

Up to five schools can be selected as preference as part of your application.

Leeds City Council advise that parents and carers use all five preferences and carefully read the admissions policies for each of the schools.

Information on individual school’s admission policies is available on each school page, listed here.

Parents and carers should note that if their child currently attends Roundhay School or Carr Manor Community Primary School, which are both ‘All-through schools’, they do not need to submit an application as children automatically continue through to the secondary phase from the primary phase.

Open days

If your child is unsure which secondary school they would like to attend, open day events offer a great opportunity to look around and decide which option is best.

Open days and evenings are currently running at schools across Leeds throughout the next few weeks, and are well worth attending to help you select your preferences.

Dates for the diary

- Apply for a place - 1 August – 31 October 2018

- Offers go out - 1 March 2019

- Deadline to request a place on the waiting list - 15 March 2019

- Deadline to appeal – 28 March 2019

- Places allocated from the waiting list and appeals held – March – July 2019

- Start secondary school – September 2019