Enjoy cosy, comfortable country living at the refurbished Talbot Hotel - at the heart of 'Food Capital of Yorkshire'

Cosy, comfortable, rustic and rambling, the Talbot has undergone a make-over and is the perfect place to enjoying country living at its luxurious best.

The welcome is warm, the ambience inviting and relaxing and the staff - from reception to restaurant - attentive and friendly.

The Talbot sits in Yorkersgate in the heart of Malton, quickly justifying itself as the 'food capital of Yorkshire', and has ample free parking for its guests.

Sam and Georgie Pearman, former owners and founders of boutique Cotswold hotel and restaurant group The Lucky Onion, have been working on the refurbishment with Tom Naylor-Leyland, whose family have owned the Talbot for many years.

Georgie, who designed all the Lucky Onion hotels and restaurants, led the revamp of the coaching inn which sits on the banks of the River Derwent.

On arrival guests are welcomed by oak floors and hand-selected antiques that adorn the 17th century entrance hall.

Leading off the hall, the sitting room has been redesigned to provide a room for guests to enjoy at their leisure.

Running off the sitting room is a snug, with dark hues and textiles, lit by atmospheric lanterns creating a rustic pub feel. This leads to the wood-panelled bar, filled with natural fabrics such as rich velvets from Lewis & Wood, printed cottons by Parker & Jules and heavy linens by Volga Linen.

The space is set by a reclaimed log fire that guests can cosy around in vintage leather armchairs. The pub atmosphere has attracted locals to the Talbot in their droves.

The Talbot has bedrooms and suites, all redesigned to complement the rest of the hotel. The revamp has drawn on the building’s history and local heritage to create rooms with relaxed, homely touches.

Our double room boasted a four-poster bed, large comfy sofa and chairs, big screen television, wooden antique tables and large sash windows which looked out across beautifully maintained lawns to the fast-flowing Derwent and the spires and towers of nearby Old Malton.

The marbled-floor bathroom included a shower and free-standing bath - which beckoned a lingering and decadent soaking with bubbles and foam provided by the 100 Acres complimentary products – Sam and Georgie’s own natural botanicals range.

After settling in, we went down to the bar and lingered - soaking up its undeniable atmosphere - as we sipped a locally-distilled Rare Bird gin laced with slices of lime and ice cubes clinking the side of the Copa glass and chilling the heat of the spirit.

There is a bar menu which includes snacks and sandwiches to compliment the range of local beers.

We pored over the a la carte menu which included dishes like double bone-in rib of Yorkshire Shorthorn beef, hand-cut chips, bone marrow, spinach and Yorkshire gravy’(£59) designed for two to share.

Or we could have tried twice-baked Dale End Cheddar souffle, spinach and grain mustard (£7.50) or Mrs Appleby’s potato sea bake-smoked haddock and cod with tomatoes, mushrooms and parsley (£12.50).

The emphasis is on locally-sourced food and this is beautifully presented and excellently cooked. Meals are served in a south-facing dining room and designed so guests can enjoy views of the river. The window sills are adorned by herb planters and a chandelier hangs elegantly from the ceiling. It is just perfect.

Breakfast - everything from freshly-baked local muffins to smoked salmon and scrambled egg and from Manx kippers to full English including Todmorden sausages - is also served in the dining room.

Guests can help themselves to fruit, cereal and toast - which has to be covered in the thick, fruity local conserves on offer - and then be served the dish of their choice at their table.

Tempting as it is to sit in a comfy sofa by the fire and read a book or newspaper there is plenty to draw you away from the hotel and its grounds - in which plenty of bench seating has been placed so visitors can sit and admire the views.

There is a wealth of cafes, restaurants, bars and bistros not to mention the bespoke craft and gift shops. Culture wise Malton boasts an Art Deco cinema, showing all the latest releases, the Milton Rooms, an arts centre with a full programme of live events and a museum. There is a Dickens mural in the arcade which surrounds the cinema in Chancery Lane. The Victorian author was inspired to write Scrooge by a building there.

Across the road from the hotel is Talbot Yard Food Court which supplies the hotel. It is home to six artisan producers: Roost Coffee, Groovy Moo (gelateria) Rare Bird Distillery, Food 2 Remember (butcher), Bluebird Bakery and Florian Poirot (macaron maker).

There is a monthly food market held on the second Saturday of every month; a series of Street Food Sundays, June 30, July 28 and August 25.

Malton is also 20 minutes from the historic city of York - road, bus and rail links - the town is on the edge of the North York Moors National Park and within driving distance to the seaside towns of Whitby and Scarborough.

Where better to stay to explore Malton and its environs than the Talbot? The full refurbishment of the bedrooms will be completed by late spring.

Room rates start from £150 for bed and breakfast, per night.

Telephone inquiries: 01653 639096 or email: enquiries@talbotmalton.co.uk