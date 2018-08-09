Everything you need to know as Leeds City Centre beach returns

The beach is a destination many families flock to over the summer, but for those who live and around Leeds the nearest beach is is quite a while away.

However, this summer the popular City Beach will return, meaning you can enjoy seaside fun without leaving the city.

City Beach is one of the most popular summer events in the city centre for families and friends alike and is enjoyed by thousands each year

City Beach is one of the most popular summer events in the city centre for families and friends alike and is enjoyed by thousands each year.

Here's everything you need to know as the popular summertime city beach returns:

Where will it be this year?

Although the popular summer attraction is usually set up in Millennium Square, this year it’s on the move.

This year’s City Beach will be located at the Victoria Gardens, next to Leeds Art Gallery.

The space will be transformed into a landlocked seafront, with deck chairs, ice cream stalls and fairground rides.



When will it open?

City Beach returns on Saturday, August 11 and will run until Sunday September 2.

This popular family attraction will be open from 10.30am to 6pm daily.

What will be there?

As well as plenty of sand, there will be deck chairs, ice cream stalls and fairground rides, plus music from Heart Yorkshire and organised kids' activities on weekends.

Bounce on the Bamboo Bungee Trampolines, visit the Jungle Funhouse or get behind the wheel on the Waikiki cars- there’s plenty of activities to choose from.

There will also be a beach BBQ, a traditional seaside sweet stall and a slushie stall, so if you’re feeling peckish City Beach has it covered.





How much does it cost?

Entry to City Beach is free, although there are charges for some of the rides, which include bungee trampolines, a surf simulator and a jungle-themed funhouse.

Sit back and relax on a deckchair while the kids build sandcastles, play beach games and join in with organised activities.