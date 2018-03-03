Festival audience will be treated to the life of Brian

Brian Blessed

Brighouse Arts Festival

Brian Blessed OBE is coming to Brighouse to host his unique ‘An Evening with Brian Blessed’ as a highlight of the annual Arts Festival at St. Martin’s Church.

Festival Director, Matthew Harrison-Lord, said: “It’s amazing that we have booked literally the biggest voice in showbiz to come to Brighouse.

“Not only that, but we’ve managed to get an exclusive event for the whole of Calderdale as it’s the first time Brian has ever held such an event in the region.

“Ticket sales are already amazing so don’t delay to book.”

Brian said: “I’m thrilled to be coming to Brighouse in October to be involved in the Brighouse Arts Festival.

“It is a wonderful part of the country that is very dear to my heart and I am looking forward to meeting my friends and fans in Calderdale.”

Brian Blessed received an OBE from the Queen last year, and has starred in many big hit movies and TV shows such as Flash Gordon, Black Adder and Z-Cars.

He is also famous for his mountaineering, having scaled Everest three times.

Brian Blessed is the headline act for the Arts Festival, but organisers have promised he won’t be the only well known name.

Details of more artists will be released in the coming weeks.

“We’re a group of volunteers that run the festival and it’s brilliant that we have managed to get such a high profile name to come to Brighouse,” said Steven Lord, who is chair of the organising charity.

“We will continue to reach new levels with the Arts Festival this year.”

The Brighouse Arts Festival runs from October 6 to 14. The event with Brian Blessed takes place on Saturday October 13.

Tickets are on sale now, online at www.brighouseartsfestival.co.uk or at the Harrison Lord Gallery and Ryecorn Wholefoods in Brighouse town centre.

Organisers are hoping to attract more volunteers and sponsors . If you are interested, call 01484 722462,