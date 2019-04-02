Fire at Morley discount store causes shop to close

A shop selling discounted food and drink in Morley is temporarily closed after a fire broke out at the premises.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to West End Approach, off Bruntcliffe Road, Morley on Monday night.

They said the fire broke out just before 10.30pm at Greenfield Bacon.

Four fire engines were at the scene, as well as an aerial platform. The roof was severely damaged.

Greenfield Bacon said in a statement on Facebook: "Please note that the front drinks shop will be closed until further notice because of a fire. More information as it becomes available."

The shop, which describes itself as an 'Aladdin's Cave', sells mainly discounted food and drink from supermarkets.