From Actors to Boxers: Talented people from Yorkshire you might not have heard about

Yorkshire has produced many talented people over the past generations, including the likes of Judi Dench, Sally Wainwright, Henry Moore and Chris Rea. Yorkshire has given the world talented actors, musicians, performers, artists and athletes, to name only a few, and continues to do so to the present day.

However, there may be some Yorkshire talent that you haven't heard about, but who have made huge breakthroughs from a young age and continue to inspire the next generation.

Josh Warrington will fight for the World Title in May

Junior Frood

Junior Frood first came to the country’s attention when he appeared on This Morning, as part of their anti-bullying campaign. After being bullied himself, he began to raise thousands of pounds for charity, but it’s not only his charitable nature which he has become known for.

Leeds-born Junior expressed his love of dance whilst on the show and his talent did not go unnoticed, as he went on to perform on the West End alongside Amanda Holden, dance on stage as part of Justin Bieber’s tour, and was also awarded The Diana Award for Courageous Citizen for his fundraising work.

Frood is now 13 years old and has already achieved an incredible amount. He continues to dance, whilst also teaching dance lessons to children and adults with disabilities every Saturday. He also has just become a Youth Ambassador for the Children’s Heart Surgery Fund.

Georgia Coates

Leeds-born Georgia Coates is a talented GB swimmer. In 2015, she won 5 medals at the European Games, and in 2016 she attended the Rio Olympics, where she was the youngest member of the GB swimming squad, aged just 17.

Coates has recently competed in the BUCS Nationals in Sheffield, where she represented Yorkshire talent and continued to inspire others.

Josh Warrington

Josh Warrington is a professional Boxer from Leeds and the current WBC International champion, a title which he has held from April 2015 to the present day.

He has also previously held the European, British, Commonwealth and English featherweight titles.

On May 19 2018, Warrington will fight against current World Champion, Lee Selby, in a bid to become the next champion of the IBF World Featherweight Title. This fight will take place at Leeds United’s Elland Road, and will see Warrington take the next huge step in his boxing career.

Cara Theobald

Wakefield-born Cara attended Outwood Grange Academy before securing a place at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama, London. She was then allowed to finish her final year of drama school early, when she was cast as Ivy Stewart in ITV’s popular drama Downton Abbey.

She starred in this role for both series three and four, before going on to appear in programmes such as Call the Midwife, Last Tango in Halifax and the Syndicate.

Theobald is also the voice actress for Tracer in the video games Overwatch and Heroes of the Storm, and most recently appeared in the thriller drama Absentia.

Jake Pratt

Scarborough-born Jake Pratt first entered the public eye when he appeared on talent show Britain’s Got Talent in 2007, aged just 10 years old. He then went on to star on the BBC’s children’s show Green Balloon Club, before starring in the 2009 film Nativity!, appearing alongside Martin Freeman.

Pratt made his West End debut in June 2009, playing the role of Billy’s best friend Michael in Billy Elliot. He played this role until August 2010, before going on to star in the production of Matilda the Musical.

In 2017, Jake became a voice artist in the CBBC mockumentary, The Zoo.

Jack Carroll

Also first coming to the nation’s attention by appearing on Britain’s Got Talent, Bradford-born Jack Carroll has continued on the road to success. Carroll had previously appeared on stage with Jason Manford, who first recognised his comedic talent, before the young comedian went on to become runner-up in the seventh series of Britain’s Got Talent, aged just 14.

Carroll went on to act in CBBC’s Ministry of Curious Stuff, before most recently starring in the new series of British Sitcom, Trollied. He has also previously won a Pride of Britain award, recognising his comedic efforts whilst also living with Cerebral Palsy, a subject he frequently mentions in his acts.

Marmozets

English Rock Band, Marmozets, formed in 2007 and originate from Bingley, West Yorkshire. The band consists of Rebecca Macintyre as the vocalist, Jack Bottomley on the guitar, Sam Macintyre as a mixture of both vocals and guitar, Will Bottomley as bassist and vocalist and Josh Macintyre on the drums.

This local band were signed to Roadrunner Records in October 2013 and released their debut album, The Weird and Wonderful Marmozets, on September 29 2014. Their second album named Knowing What You Know Now, was released on 26 January 2018.

Matty Lee

Matty Lee is a British Diver who was born and trains in Leeds. In 2012, Lee competed at his first European Junior Championships, winning the 3m Springboard gold, before competing at the World Junior Championships in the same year.

In 2013, Lee won medals in all three Group B individual events at his second European Junior Championships, defending his 3m title. He also won silver in the 10m Platform and bronze in 1m Springboard.

In 2015, Lee competed at the 2015 European Games, where he won gold in 10m platform.

At the 2017 European Diving Championships in Kiev, Lee won a bronze in the Men's 10 metre platform. He also won gold in the mixed 10m platform synchro with diving partner Lois Toulson, also from Leeds. Lee and Toulson then won a silver at the 2017 World Aquatics Championships in the 10m mixed synchro.

At the 2018 British Diving Championships, Lee and partner Kyle Kothari won the 10m synchro event and Lee also came 2nd in the men's 10m platform.

Lois Toulson

Previously mentioned Lois Toulson is also a British Diver, who won gold in the mixed 10m platform synchro with diving partner, Matty Lee. She is a specialist in the 10 metre platform, and won gold at the European Games in 2015.

Huddersfield-born Toulson also competed in the women's synchronized ten metre platform event alongside Tonia Couch at the 2016 Rio Olympics, and gained a senior European title in 2017.

Toulson and Matty Lee will both be competing for Team and Country, as part of England's Diving Team, in this year’s Commonwealth Games, which are due to begin on April 4 in Australia.