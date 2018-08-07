Fuel prices: 5 of the cheapest places to fill up in and around Leeds City Centre

With the price of both petrol and diesel continuing to rise, it’s becoming more and more costly to fill up.

According to the AA, unleaded prices in June went up 3.3p from 125.5 p/litre to 128.8 p/litre and diesel prices increased by 3.4p from 128.3 p/litre to 131.7 p/litre.

The price difference between diesel and unleaded has grown to 2.9p/litre

The price difference between diesel and unleaded has grown to 2.9p/litre.

According to PetrolPrices.com the average price for unleaded fuel in Leeds is 127.9p, with low prices being around 120.9p and high fuel prices being 131.9p.

Here are 5 of the cheapest places in and around Leeds city centre to fuel-up.

Prices correct as of August 7 2018.

Sainsburys White Rose

Prices per litre: 120.9p (Unleaded)

White Rose Shopping Centre, Leeds, LS11 8LS



ASDA Leeds Bridge Meadow Lane PFS

Prices per litre: 121.7p (Unleaded)

124.7p (Diesel)

Meadow Lane, Leeds, LS11 5BJ

Morrisons Hunslet

Prices per litre: 121.7p (Unleaded)

Church Street, Hunslet, Leeds, LS10 2AP

ASDA Beeston Automat

Prices per litre: 121.7p (Unleaded)

124.7p (Diesel)

Old Lane, Beeston, Leeds, LS11 8AG



ASDA Killingbeck

Prices per litre: 121.7p (Unleaded)

124.7p (Diesel)

Killingbeck Drive, Leeds, LS14 6UF