Grab tickets now for the first Leeds Gin Fair

A new festival that is coming to Leeds in April will be just the tonic for gin fans.

Samantha Fish and Bruce Lerman - the people who brought the city Leeds Rum Festival - return with their new event Leeds Gin Fair.

Ms Fish said: “Gin is incredibly fashionable right now, but it is so much more than a fashion. We want to take gin-lovers – and even gin-haters – back to its roots, take a look at its history, and share our knowledge of the spirit.”

The festival will feature around 100 free samples of gin and gin cocktails, masterclasses from gin experts, speakers giving entertaining talks and lots of cocktail ideas.

There will be a DJ playing cool tunes, a bar with more than gin, and food that will complement the spirit. Latitude Wine & Liquor Merchant, another Leeds independent, will be on hand to sell gins for visitors to take home.

Ms Fish said: “Leeds Gin Fair is no ordinary gin event. We will be bringing in some of Leeds’ most respected bartenders and teaming them up with brands to create signature cocktail serves – all of which is part of the ticket price. No other spirit festivals are doing this – we’re sure that it will appeal to gin and cocktail-lovers alike.

“If you like a regular gin and tonic, we’re not here to tell you that you’re wrong – we like it too. But we are here to give you the chance to try different brands and flavours, without the commitment of your hard-earned cash and without worrying about not liking it.”

Mr Lerman added: “We’re pretty unique. We’re not out to make a fast buck and disappear; we love what we do, and we want to share the love with our home city.”

Leeds Gin Fair is at Leeds Corn Exchange on Saturday, April 13 from 7pm to midnight. Tickets are on sale now priced at £15. Book online at leedsginfair.eventgenius.co.uk/