How to enter Leeds' free photographer competition to find the best snapper in Morley

A competition that aims to capture the best angles of a Leeds town has now opened.

The Morley photography contest, run by Morley in Bloom, is now accepting entries from aspiring and established photographers who have taken eye-catching snaps in the town.

From the frequently-visited Dartmouth Park to Queen Street's historic town hall, categories will give entrants a chance to showcase their skills and the best that Morley has to offer.

Beatrice Myers, member of Morley in Bloom's organising committee, said: "Morley has a lot going for it and there are a lot of brilliant photographers here.

"So we are hoping we'll get a lot of interesting entries this year."

Returning following a successful run in 2017, the free-to-enter competition is now encouraging entries across two separate age groups - young photographers (under 16s) and over 16s.

Categories include Morley parks, Morley buildings, Morley events and Essence of Morley, where people are tasked with capturing Morley's character.

"We want people to think about what makes Morley, Morley," Miss Myers said.

Everyone who enters the competition, sponsored by David Moor Estate Agents, will receive a certificate, organisers said.

Category winners will be presented with a trophy and invited to a reception with the Mayor of Morley, Coun Roger Bell, at the town hall in November.

Miss Myers added: "The competition is celebrating Morley - we think it's quite a special town and this is a way of bringing the townspeople together.

"It's not always easy for people to come together and we are hoping that by doing this that we will be able to do that."

Organisers are accepting print and email submissions for the contest, which closes on November 19

How to enter

Print entries must be no bigger than eight by 10 inches and need to be accompanied by an entry form, which can now be collected from Hunts Florist, in Queen Street, Morley town centre.

They should be posted, and marked 'photography competition', to Wyn Kidger, 7 Sunnyside, Dewsbury Road, Tingley, WF3 1LJ.

Entries can also be lodged online via email, accompanied by name, contact details, age and the categories applied for.

Images should be submitted as JPEGs to Judith.Elliott@leeds.gov.uk.

For more details about the competition, contact 07541692028.

Organisation awards

Morley in Bloom is organising the photography competition just weeks after celebrating its own awards victory.

The volunteer group won a gold certificate in this year's Yorkshire in Bloom competition, following a ceremony in York.

It is the highest recognition certificate that can be awarded to a town, and was the first time Morley won gold.

Miss Myers said: "We were just absolutely thrilled about it.

"It had been a team effort and so many people were involved. It's wonderful for the town."