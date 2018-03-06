Jealous Leeds man told on-off girlfriend 'if I can't have you, no-one can' before stabbing her

A carpet fitter used one of his work knives to stab his former partner in the neck when he became jealous after being told she was seeing another man.

Adam Craig, 35, was given a 15-year sentence after pleading guilty to attempted murder over the attack at the victim's home.

Before inflicting the near-fatal stab wound, Craig told her: "If I can't have you, then no one can."

Leeds Crown Court heard the victim felt like she was "drowning in blood" and was going to die during the incident at the house on Baker Street, Morley, on December 22 last year.

Children were in the property at the time and Craig fled after delivering the single knife blow.

The woman managed to get out of the house and was helped by shocked members of the public.

They stemmed the bleeding to her neck while paramedics arrived.

She underwent emergency surgery after the attack and is likely to suffer long-term nerve damage to her face and neck.

Michael Smith, prosecuting, said Craig and the victim had been in an on-off relationship since 2002 and had two children together.

Mr Smith said there had been problems with the relationship for the past ten years due to Craig taking cocaine.

The prosecutor said: "She couldn't get away from him.

"He would be able to persuade her to take him back, sometimes by threatening to harm himself."

Tthe relationship was over at the time of the incident and the victim had told Craig that she was seeing someone else.

The attack happened when Craig had been allowed to stay at the victim's home for the Christmas period.

Mr Smith said Craig grabbed the woman by the throat in the doorway of the house, close to a cabinet where knives were kept.

He added that the knives were present as Craig was a carpet fitter by trade.

Craig threw the woman to the floor before stabbing her in neck.

He fled the house after the attack but was arrested the next day.

Craig admitted to police during interview that his relationship with the victim had been "toxic" due to his drug use.

Craig, of Woodlands Drive, Morley, pleaded guilty to attempted murder.

Craig appeared in court via a video link from Doncaster.

He wiped away tears during the hour-long hearing.Ian Cook, mitigating, said Craig had admitted the offence at an early stage.

Mr Cook said Craig had written a letter of apology to the victim and now accepted that their relationship was over. He added: "It is on reflection with a sober and clear mind that the defendant can identify how poorly he behaved in the relationship."

Judge Guy Kearl, QC, imposed an extended prison sentence after telling Craig he considered him to pose a danger to the public. He must serve a custodial term of ten years followed by extended licence period of five years.

He said: "You have morbid jealousy In particular you are a risk to any future partner."

After the case, Detective Inspector Dave McDougal, of Leeds District CID, said: “Craig attacked his ex-partner with the clear intention of killing her following the earlier breakdown of their relationship.

"He launched an extremely violent attack on her with a knife at her home while children were present just days before Christmas.

“The victim was very seriously injured and was lucky to survive.

"We hope she can take some comfort from knowing that he has now had to answer for his actions.”