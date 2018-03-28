Kids Alive - Easter holiday club for under 12’s

Do you have a child who wants to have some Easter fun this half term?

Kids Alive is a free group run by Morley Community Church which will happen every day during these Easter Holidays.

Children with the gates made from Lollipop sticks one of the craft activities last year.

The group will run from two different locations, in the morning 10am till noon it will be at Annexe Hall at Fountain Primary School in Fountain Street. And from 2pm to 4pm it will be Newlands Methodist Chapel Hall in Albert Drive.

Kids Alive Holiday Project Coordinator Andy Dalton said: “Many children get bored during school holidays. This project will enable local children to have a fun time. And what’s more it is free, there is no charge for admission.”

Children can come to one or more sessions at either location. Children can look forward to an action packed programme run on an Easter theme. Amongst other activities there will be an Easter egg treasure hunt.

The church will be running other fun activities for kids including egg decorating and Easter bonnets.

The programme is led by volunteers who are giving up hours of their time to help children in South Morley this Easter time.

The holiday project is being organised by from Morley Community Church and Newlands Methodist Chapel supported by the Tenants & Residents Associations in response to a call by local councillors, police beat officers and Housing Leeds to provide holiday play activities for bored local children over the Easter holiday period in South Morley.

If you want to involve your child in the Easter fun you can contact 252 7557.

