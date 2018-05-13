Last minute holidays and city breaks from Leeds Bradford Airport over the May school holidays

The May school holidays will be shortly upon us, so if you’re wondering how to occupy the kids, or would just like a break away in a warmer climate, a last minute holiday could be the perfect option.
There are a variety of last minute holidays available over the May school holidays, all departing from Leeds Bradford airport.
Whether you’re looking for a cultured city break in Amsterdam or Barcelona, or a family holiday in sunny Tenerife or Turkey, there’s plenty of choice for a last minute getaway.
Jet2CityBreaks: Netherlands, Amsterdam City
3 star Amstel Botel Hotel, 4 nights bed and breakfast departing from Leeds Bradford on May 27.
Price: £399 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance.
Jet2CityBreaks: Spain, Barcelona City
4 star H10 Cubik, 4 nights room only departing from Leeds Bradford on May 27.
Price: £719 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance.
Jet2holidays: Spain, Costa Del Sol
3 star Myramar Fuengirola, 7 nights self-catering departing from Leeds Bradford on May 26.
Price: £639 per person based on 2 adults and 2 children sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.
Jet2holidays: Spain, Costa Barcelona
3 star Apartments Borlero Park, 7 nights self-catering departing from Leeds Bradford on May 27.
Price: £579 per person based on 2 adults and 2 children sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.
For further information or to book visit www.jet2holidays.com
TUI Holidays: Fethiye, Dalaman Area, Turkey
SENSATORI Resort Barut Fethiye, 7 nights all inclusive departing from Leeds Bradford on May 29.
Price: £580 per person based on 2 adults and 2 children sharing family area, 1 bedroom family room with limited sea view, sliding doors and balcony.
TUI Holidays: Playa Paraiso, Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain
ClubHotel Riu Buena Vista, 7 nights all inclusive departing from Leeds Bradford on May 27.
Price: £692 per person based on 2 adults 2 children sharing 1 bedroom family room with mountain side and balcony or terrace.
TUI Holidays: Playa de las Americas, Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain
Marylanza Suites & Spa Resort, 7 nights all inclusive departing from Leeds Bradford airport on May 27.
Price: £808 per person based on 2 adults and 2 children sharing a suite with balcony or terrace.
For further information or to book visit https://www.tui.co.uk
Thomas Cook Holidays: Spain, Balearic Islands, Majorca, Cala D'Or
Roc las Rocas Aparthotel, 7 nights all inclusive departing from Leeds Bradford Airport on May 28.
Price: £428 per person based on 2 adults 2 children sharing 1 bedroom apartment. Transfers included and 15kgs standard luggage allowance.
Thomas Cook Holidays: Spain, Balearic Islands, Majorca, Playa De Muro
BQ Alcudia Sun Village, 7 nights all inclusive departing from Leeds Bradford airport on May 28.
Price: £687 per person based on 2 adults 2 children sharing 2 bedroom apartment. Transfers included.
For further information or to book visit https://www.thomascook.com/holidays.
Travel Republic: Playa de las Americas, Tenerife
Columbus Hotel, 7 night holiday departing from Leeds Bradford Airport
Price: £290 per person based on 2 adults 2 children sharing one bedroom apartment (self-catering)
OR
£336.50 per person based on 2 adults 2 children sharing one bedroom apartment (bed & breakfast)
For more information click here or visit https://www.travelrepublic.co.uk/holidays.