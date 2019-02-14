Leeds boy, 17, named as rider in fatal Morley motorcycle crash

A 17-year-old boy died after a motorcycle crash in Leeds.

Police today announced that Mason Foster, who was from Morley, was the rider of an Aprilia 125 motorcycle that was involved in collision with a black Audi Q7 and a grey Ford Kuga outside the Shell petrol station in Bruntcliffe Road, Morley, at 9am on Monday, February 11

The motorbike and the Audi were heading towards the junction with Bruntcliffe Lane at the time of the crash and the Kuga was heading the opposite way.

Detective Sergeant Fiona Hoodless, of West Yorkshire Police's Major Collision Enquiry Team, said: “We are supporting Mason’s family at what is understandably a very difficult time for them and they have asked that their privacy is respected.

“We are continuing to build up a picture of the exact circumstances of the collision in which he died, and we are still keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or the movements of any of the three vehicles involved in the time leading up to it.

“If anyone was driving in the area at the time and has any relevant dash-cam footage, we would also like to hear from them.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police Major Collision Enquiry Team via 101 quoting Operation Pastelmount.