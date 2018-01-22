Leeds community steps in after war veteran lost collection of glass eyes

A Morley war veteran who lost his collection of glass eyes has been handed a lifeline - after a local health professional stepped in to help.

Simon Brown lost a tupperware box, containing 16 different themed glass eyes, just before Christmas.

Now, after a plea for help went viral on social media kind-hearted prosthetist Paul Bartlett has agreed to replicate the artificial eyes free of charge.

Morley Town councillor Noel Bullock acted as middle man, with a constituent of his getting in touch to see if Mr Bartlett’s help was needed.

Mr Bartlett, who lives in Morley and works at Leeds Dental Hospital, has developed a way of using flexible photos to make artificial eyes.

Coun Bullock (Elmfield, independent) said: “It just goes to show how the British public all pull together.”

Simon's eye collection.

Mr Brown is still hoping to retrieve his collection of eyes.

If anyone has found the brown box or the eyes, they are asked to contact Blind Veterans UK on 0114 267 2550.