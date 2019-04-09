Leeds man dies after being hit by train near Morley

A man from Leeds died after being hit by a train near Morley, British Transport Police have confirmed.
Officers were called to the railway line at 3.45pm on Monday to reports of a casualty on the tracks.
Paramedics also attended but the 26-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.
His family have been informed.
A British Transport Police spokeswoman said: "This incident is not currently being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."
A number of train services between London Kings Cross and Leeds were cancelled.