Leeds Pride 2018: Road closures and parking restrictions for the August 5 event

Leeds Pride takes place in Leeds city centre on August 5, and will include a colorful parade and live entertainment.
Here is a list of the road closures and parking restrictions which will be in place for the annual event.
Parade road closures
The Leeds Pride 2018 parade is set to begin at 2pm in Millennium Square, with over 100 floats parading along the route. These floats are then set to finish on Lower Briggate with a huge party and hours of entertainment planned.
The following roads will be closed for the parade between 1.45pm and 4.14pm.
Westgate (eastbound) - Junction with Oxford Place
The Headrow (eastbound) - Junction with Calverley Street
Great George Street- Junction with Calverley Street
St Anne’s Street- Junction with The Light car park
Albion Street- Junction with Merrion Street
Albion Street- Junction with Wormald Row
Park Row- Junction with The Headrow
Upper Basinghall Street- Junction with The Headrow
Albion Street - southern section- Junction with The Headrow
Vicar Lane- Junction with Lady Lane
Eastgate (westbound)- Junction with Eastgate roundabout
King Edward Street- Junction with Vicar Lane
New Market Street- Junction with Kirkgate
Boar Lane- Junction with Mill Hill
Call Lane- Junction with New Market Street
York Street (western section)- Junction with New Market Street
York Street (western section) - Junction with Duke Street
Duke Street (northbound)- Whole street
Other Leeds Pride road closures throughout the city
The following roads will be closed for Leeds Pride from 6am and 12pm on August 5.
Lower Briggate- Whole road closed
Blayds Yard/Heatons Court/Blayds Mews- Whole road closed
Call Lane- Bridge End to Duncan Street
The Calls- High Court to Call Lane, access to Crown St to be stewarded
Bridge End- Dock Street to Call Lane
Meadow Lane- Great Wilson Street entrance to Woodhouse Lane
The following roads will be closed between 9am and 3.30pm on August 5.
Portland Crescent- Whole road
Portland Gate East- Whole road
Cookridge Street- Great George Street to Woodhouse Lane
Parking restrictions
These parking restrictions will all be in place from 6pm August 4 until the end of Leeds Pride on August 5.
Portland Crescent- Whole public parking suspended
Portland Gate East- Whole public parking suspended
Cookridge Street- Whole public parking suspended
Lower Briggate- Whole public parking suspended
Call Lane- Bridge End to Duncan Street both sides
York Place-Whole public parking suspended
Meadow Lane car park- Whole public parking suspended
Meadow Lane taxi rank- Whole public parking suspended
Bus routes
Bus gates are set to be suspended and reversal of one-way traffic flow between 6am and 12pm on August 5.
York Street (westbound)- All traffic permitted through
Dock Street/Kendal Street- One way flow suspended
Great George Street- Dudley Way to Woodhouse Lane- one way flow suspended