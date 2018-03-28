Local lad meets football heroes Lionel Messi and Sergio Aguero

Kayden Denilson Price, from Tingley met two premier league footballers this week.

Kayden Denilson Price, from Tingley aged 8 who attends Westerton academy had his dreams come true Wednesday night while training at manchester city football club.

Kayden Price at Manchester Football stadium.

In popped the very famous Lionel Messi and Sergio Aguero to high 5 all the boys and have pictures and make the boys dreams come true.

Darren Price said: “We wish kayden well for the future it shows hard work commitment and drive does pay off.”

The impromtu meeting must have been a shock to these fans.

It’s not everyday premier legue football players turn up to your training session!

Kayden has been at manchester citys academy since the age of 4 traveling over 3/4 times a week after school and on a weekend but the hard work has paid off.

He signs officially in April and come June will of already done 6 European tours where he has played the likes of Barcelona A. C. Milan, Juventus PSG, Athetico Madrid and many many more.

Kayden and his pals were thrilled to meet their heroes and hope to follow in their footsteps by pursuing their football career goals.

Contact me with your Morley News by emailing- laura.andrew@jpress.co.uk

Twitter- @lauraandrew95

Instagram -@lauraandrew95