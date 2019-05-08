M62 closure: Man who fell from bridge and motorcyclist have died in separate incidents

Two men have died after separate incidents on the M62 on Wednesday morning - resulting in a full closure in both directions.

Drivers are being urged to avoid the M62 between junctions 22 and 25 after a man fell from a bridge and a motorcyclist and a vehicle collided.

Police are in attendance at the Scammonden Bridge between junctions 22 and 23.

A man was spotted on the bridge at around 5am and fell from it just after 6am.

In an unrelated incident, emergency services were called to the exit slip road of the M62 eastbound carriageway at junction 24 at just after 1am this morning following a serious crash between a motorcyclist and a vehicle.

West Yorkshire Police the motorway had reopened in both directions just before midday.

-> Contact details for Samaritans are available here.