M621 latest: Motorway re-opened after early morning crash causes delays

Motorists faced lengthy delays this morning after a crash in Leeds caused the eastbound M621 to close.

The emergency services were called to the crash shortly after 3.30am between Junction 27 of the M62 and Junction 1 of the M621

A black Renault Megane Coupe had flipped onto its roof and crashed into a motorway sign.

The 24-year-old driver from Liversedge, who suffered serious injuries, was cut free from the car.

A diversion was put in place through the morning rush hour, along the A62 Gelderd Road, which caused long tailbacks throughout the morning and caused tailbacks onto the M62.

The M621 has now partially reopened.