Man, 23, found dead at Leeds city centre hotel was "wonderful son" inquest told

A MORLEY man was found dead in a room at a Leeds city centre hotel, an inquest was told.

Taha Mahdi Hassan, 23, was pronounced dead at in a room at the Premier Inn hotel on Claypit Lane just before 1.30pm on Thursday March 1, an inquest at Wakefield Coroner’s Court heard.

The inquest was told Mr Hassan had checked in to a room at the hotel just after 9pm on Wednesday February 28.

The inquest heard his family were concerned when he did not reply to text messages and called police to report him missing just after 3am on Thursday March 1.

A housekeeper at the hotel discovered Mr Hassan after entering the room he was in at about 1pm on March 1.

The inquest was told paramedics confirmed his death just before 1.30pm.

Police said there were no suspicious circumstances.

Area coroner Jonathan Leach recorded a verdict of suicide after the inquest heard a post mortem found Mr Hassan, who worked as a customer services adviser, died from compression of the neck.

The inquest heard heard Mr Hassan's father Mahdi said his son went to a gym on a regular basis and did not have any any medical issues that he was aware of.

Mr Hassan wrote: “He was a wonderful son."

He added: “A big hole has been left in our family and he will be sadly missed.”