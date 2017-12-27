Man charged with attempted murder in Leeds

A man has been charged with attempting to murder a woman in Leeds.

Officers were sent to an address in Baker Street, Morley, at around 11.10am on Friday December 22 following a report that a woman had been stabbed.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said the victim, a 41-year-old woman, was treated at the scene by paramedics and taken to hospital for treatment.

Adam James Craig, aged 35, of no fixed address, has been charged with attempted murder, possession of an offensive weapon and criminal damage.

He appeared at Leeds Magistrates Court yesterday and was remanded in custody pending a further hearing.

The victim remains in a stable condition in hospital.