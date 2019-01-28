Mary Berry and the Hairy Bikers to headline Yorkshire Dales Food and Drink Festival

Tickets for this summer’s Yorkshire Dales Food and Drink Festival are already selling like hot cakes.

The two-day event, held at Funkirk Farm, near Skipton on Saturday, July 20 and Sunday, July 21 features the undisputed queen of the kitchen Mary Berry, Lisa Faulkner, the Hairy Bikers and Yorkshire’s Brian Turner.

The 2019 event is set to be bigger and better than ever, with a new Yorkshire AA Rosette Demo Theatre hosted by the Devonshire Arms Hotel and Spa and Head Chef Paul Leonard.

Betty’s Cookery School will be celebrating its centenary and showing off some of its best dishes on a new cookery school stage.

The event, which was a finalist in the White Rose Awards, features the best of regional food and drink traders, from artisan producers to award winning brands and products. There are also craft and lifestyle exhibitors and free workshops in our Markers Marquee, perfect for shopaholics.

Set in the beautiful Yorkshire countryside with camping and caravanning available, the dog-friendly festival also offers gin and whiskey schools, a pizza and prosecco parlour, mini beer festival, tipple talks and tasting tents. There’s also lots of entertainment for children, with cookery classes, circus skills, a mini World Cup tournament and even a princess party, plus a kid’s area full of fun activities to keep them occupied.

To top it off, there will be a range of live music with a Take That Live tribute act, ABBA Revival, voted the best in the UK, Little Fix, winners of ITV’s ‘Better than the Real Thing’, Freddie Mercury tribute Pure Magic and local bands.

Rachael Higgins, marketing director at Events By B3, said “Our 2019 is set to be our best year yet. We have got so much planned we have had to open another field at the farm to fit everything in. I am so excited to have Bettys involved, plus I can’t wait to hear from Mary Berry. The AA Rosette Demo stage is the first of its kind too - where else would you find 18 AA Rosette Chefs cooking together? Tickets are selling fast and there are only a few VIP tickets left.”

There are free buses running from Skipton Railway Station and High Street all weekend, plus onsite parking.

Tickets are available from www.yorkshiredalesfoodanddrinkfestival.com

Picture credit: Mary Berry by Georgia Glynn Smith.